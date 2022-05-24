Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 274,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.