Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $400,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $140.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.