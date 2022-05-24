BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 897 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.74.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $681.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $681.48 and its 200 day moving average is $646.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.13 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

