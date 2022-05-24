BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,709 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 113,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.