BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,061 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

NYSE SPG opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

