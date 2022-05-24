BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,276 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after acquiring an additional 94,027 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,444,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $286.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.53 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

