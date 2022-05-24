BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 45,654 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,654 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Shares of MCHP opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

