BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.64 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,289.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,483.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,555.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,233.25 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.