BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $320.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $276.15 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

