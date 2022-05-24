British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $19,495,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 85,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

