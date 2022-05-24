Bridge Mutual (BMI) One Day Volume Tops $38,190.00

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $38,190.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

