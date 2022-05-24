Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) to post $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.08. 1,201,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $108,899,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 562,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after acquiring an additional 453,676 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,653,000 after buying an additional 435,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.