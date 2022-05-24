Blocery Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $238,113.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocery has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,591.98 or 0.99978968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Blocery Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,005,552 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

