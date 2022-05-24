BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,794 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $97,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in BlackRock by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $11.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $611.51. 917,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,250. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.58 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $685.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $790.86.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

