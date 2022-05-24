Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $51.10 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $51.10 or 0.00174525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $974.31 million and $155.59 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,278.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.02 or 0.00659274 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016992 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,067,552 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

