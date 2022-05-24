Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $137,892.00

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $14.01 or 0.00047900 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $137,892.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.