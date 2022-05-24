Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 10.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $205.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as low as $102.29 and last traded at $102.29. 5,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,542,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.66.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,534,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $296,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $185,970,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.