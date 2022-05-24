Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 548 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after buying an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after buying an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.83) to £120 ($151.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($113.25) to £110 ($138.42) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.65. 6,133,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

