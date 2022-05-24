Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,352 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,663. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.