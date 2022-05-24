Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 254,455 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,455 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 58,371 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. 17,945,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,073,662. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.