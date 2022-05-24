Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 31,162 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 445.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 392,414 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,853,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.12. 2,291,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

