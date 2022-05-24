Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $175.57. 26,823,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,411,242. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

