Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.01 and a 200 day moving average of $191.65. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.47 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

