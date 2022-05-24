Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 214 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

MCD stock traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.52. 5,256,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,364. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

