Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,373 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,387,000 after buying an additional 1,045,937 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,928. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

