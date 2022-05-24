BENQI (QI) Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

BENQI (QI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. BENQI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $15.29 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BENQI has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 271.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,233.73 or 0.82968556 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00511307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00034036 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.82 or 1.46396007 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

