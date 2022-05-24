Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.02. The company had a trading volume of 807,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.98 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

