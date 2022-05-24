Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 170 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,440,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,445. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.20.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

