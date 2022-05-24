Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.88. 1,413,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.09.

