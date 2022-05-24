Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $116,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.44. 6,975,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

