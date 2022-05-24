Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,031,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $926,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 568,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after buying an additional 118,597 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 117,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000.

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.76. 219,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

