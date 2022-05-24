Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 4,268 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 63,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,906,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,083,000 after buying an additional 3,398,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.42. 1,356,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,918. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06.

