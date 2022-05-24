Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 1,133 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.
Shares of SPYX traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 99,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.99.
