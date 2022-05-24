Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,810,000 after buying an additional 2,423,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,394,000 after buying an additional 6,066,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,870,000 after buying an additional 3,074,764 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,598,000 after buying an additional 2,003,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,092,000 after buying an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 642,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,365. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

