Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 521.57 ($6.56).
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.24) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.81) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 610 ($7.68) to GBX 630 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In related news, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,375.24). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.21), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($25,219.25).
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
