Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 521.57 ($6.56).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.24) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.81) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 610 ($7.68) to GBX 630 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,375.24). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.21), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($25,219.25).

Shares of Beazley stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 480.80 ($6.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,137,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.61. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 293.70 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.50).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

