BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 64.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,097,000 after buying an additional 1,504,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

