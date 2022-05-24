Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.86% of Balchem worth $101,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

Shares of BCPC opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day moving average of $145.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

