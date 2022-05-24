Autonio Trading Down 3.1% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $566,967.96 and approximately $79,522.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $17,883.81 or 0.61940196 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00511425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033576 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,661.07 or 1.54682702 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

