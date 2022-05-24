Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.36. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $192.18 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

