Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,708,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 373,700 shares during the period. Gartner comprises about 1.9% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 2.08% of Gartner worth $571,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 371,624.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Gartner by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after acquiring an additional 309,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.20. 532,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,816. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.20 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

