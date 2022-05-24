Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 17,861 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,540,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,861 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $180,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.92. 777,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

