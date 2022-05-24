Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.14% of Linde worth $243,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $340,702,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Linde by 1,336.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Linde by 20.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,902,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,778,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,294,000 after acquiring an additional 311,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $320.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,905. The company has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.32 and its 200-day moving average is $317.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

