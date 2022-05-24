Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,489,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Danaher were worth $489,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.12. 1,872,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,344. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.