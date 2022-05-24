Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.23% of American Tower worth $301,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Tower by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 1,487.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,021,000 after purchasing an additional 483,781 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in American Tower by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,662,000 after purchasing an additional 416,476 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.42. 1,684,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.