Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $268.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $268,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,934. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.31 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.43.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.07.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

