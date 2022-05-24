Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Cuts Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 98,122 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 2.80% of Acuity Brands worth $207,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.66. The company had a trading volume of 214,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.01 and its 200-day moving average is $191.65. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $158.47 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

