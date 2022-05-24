Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Atea Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,550%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

AVIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 634,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,962. The stock has a market cap of $607.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $46.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,812,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,601 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

