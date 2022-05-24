Ark Hits Market Cap of $70.30 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. Ark has a total market cap of $70.30 million and $4.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001748 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,244,041 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars.

