Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,592 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.36% of Archaea Energy worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archaea Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

LFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.