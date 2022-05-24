Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. NI comprises 0.0% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of NI worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NI by 7.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NI by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NI by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NI by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NODK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. 10,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,805. The company has a market cap of $350.80 million, a PE ratio of 408.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.35 million for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

